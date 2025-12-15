Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Prominent Ram Temple movement leader Ram Vilas Vedanti dies after heart attack

One of the main accused in the Babri Masjid demolition cases, Vedanti was among the leaders who had spearheaded the Ram Temple movement in the 90s.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 11:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 11:42 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRam Mandir

Follow us on :

Follow Us