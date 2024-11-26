Home
PWD, Google Maps officials booked in Bareilly bridge death case

The car fell into the Ramganga River from a partially constructed bridge in Dataganj Police Station area early Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 19:38 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 19:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBareilly

