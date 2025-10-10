Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Raebareli lynching case: Key accused shot at in police encounter, held

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to 12.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimePoliceEncounterRaebareli

Follow us on :

Follow Us