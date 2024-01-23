Ram idol found desecrated in Muzaffarnagar, police deployed near temple

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh said, 'An idol of Lord Ram placed inside a Durga Temple in Dinkarpur village of the district was allegedly damaged by some miscreants. The damaged idol was found by villagers on Tuesday morning who informed police about it.' Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the head of the village and initiated investigations. Police personnel have also been deployed in the village to ensure law and order, the SSP said.