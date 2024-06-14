RSS chief to meet Adityanath, says Sangh to reach every village by 2025

Lucknow: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorted the Sangh workers to reach every village in the country by 2025, its centenary year, and connect to every section of the society and organise its 'shakha' (training program) there.

Bhagwat, who was on a visit to Gorakhpur, the home town of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the 'swayamsevaks' at a function in Maniram in the district, also asked the workers to be 'humble' while reaching out to the people. More than 250 swayamsevaks from several nearby districts were attending the training camp.

The RSS chief, according to the sources, may also meet Adityanath during his stay in Gorakhpur. Adityanath, who was in Varanasi to oversee preparations for the proposed visit of prime minister Narendra Modi on June 18, was likely to reach Gorakhpur late in the evening on Friday.