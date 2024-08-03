Saffron activists offer Gangajal inside Taj Mahal; video goes viral

All India Hindu Mahasabha (AIHM) spokesman Sanjay Jat said that the duo, who were members of the Mahasabha, offered 'Gangajal' at the 'Tejo Mahalaya' (the saffron activists consider Taj Mahal as a temple of Lord Shiva and refer to the same as Tejo Mahalaya).

A senior police official in Agra said that a case was registered against the two youths at Tajganj police station and further investigation in the matter was on.

Earlier, another AIHM activist Mira Rathore had reached the Taj Mahal carrying a 'kanwar' (a pair of earthen pitchers containing Gangajal to be offered at Shiva temples during the auspicious month of Shravana) and tried to enter the monument but was not allowed to enter the premises.