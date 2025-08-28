Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Sambhal temple-mosque row hearing set for September 25

The case that triggered deadly unrest in November 2024, leaving four dead and 29 police injured, is set to resume after the Supreme Court stay delayed proceedings.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 10:30 IST
India NewsSambhalcourt order

Follow us on :

Follow Us