<p>Lucknow: An SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) jawan landed himself in trouble after he plucked a guava from a tree inside the house of his boss as the act was termed 'indiscipline' and 'dereliction' of duty. </p><p>The jawan, who was on guard duty at the official residence of the SDRF commandant in Lucknow, was sent a letter and asked to explain his conduct. </p><p>The matter reached the higher authorities after an official saw him plucking the fruit, reports said.</p><p>The Jawan, who never expected the notice, however, gave an explanation which was plain and simple but which put the authorities in a quandary and they let off the jawan with a warning.</p><p>The jawan said in his reply that he was experiencing stomach pain on the day and while surfing the internet, he came to know that guavas could provide relief from the same. He said that he decided to try this home remedy as he could not apply for a medical leave and nor could he leave his post.</p><p>He also regretted the act and tendered an apology and said that he had no intention of causing any damage to the government property.</p><p>Fortunately for the jawan, the authorities decided to let him off with a warning. </p>