Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

SDRF jawan gets notice for plucking guava from tree at commandant's residence in Lucknow

The matter reached the higher authorities after an official saw him plucking the fruit, reports said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsLucknowsdrf

Follow us on :

Follow Us