<p>Lucknow: A video purportedly showing hoisting of the Tricolour at the Taj Mahal in Agra on the Republic Day triggered a controversy prompting the authorities to tighten security in and around the 'Monument of Love'.</p><p>According to the reports, two office bearers of the All India Hindu Mahasabha on Monday hoisted the Tricolour and recited the National song at the Taj Mahal.</p><p>The two office bearers, identified as Nandu Kumar and Nitesh Bhardwaj claimed that the Tricolour was hoisted for the first time at the Taj Mahal since its construction in the year 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shahjahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.</p><p>A video purportedly showing the Tricolour and singing of the National song later went viral on social media.</p><p>The outfit said that its act was inspired by the remarks of chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the Tricolour must be hoisted at every madarsa (Islamic seminary) and mosques.</p><p>The incident prompted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the CISF to augment security and also launch an investigation into the matter.</p><p>Earlier also there have been incidents of recitals of 'Hanuman Chalisa' (couplets praising Lord Haumana) and offering of 'namaz' inside the Taj Mahal complex.</p><p>Barely a few days back the Mahasabha activists tried to prevent the annual 'Urs' (event in the memory of sufi saints) at the Taj Mahal.</p><p>The saffron outfits claim that the Taj Mahal was 'Tejomahalay' (a Hindu temple of Lord Shiva), which was demolished by the Mughals. </p>