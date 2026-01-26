Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Security tightened at Taj Mahal after Tricolour hoisted at ‘Monument of Love’

Barely a few days back the Mahasabha activists tried to prevent the annual ‘Urs’ (event in the memory of sufi saints) at the Taj Mahal.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 January 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsRepublic DayTricolourTaj Mahal

Follow us on :

Follow Us