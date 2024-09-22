Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand refrains from visiting ‘incomplete’ Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Maharaj, the Shankaracharya of Badrikashram Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, on Sunday visited Ayodhya but did not visit the Ram Temple saying that it was ‘incomplete’.

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, the Shankaracharya said that the ‘dhwaj’ (topmost part of the Temple) was the most important part of any temple and a temple was not considered to be complete without a ‘dhwaj’.

‘’The darshan of dhwaj is mandatory ... .what will I do there (Ram Temple) if I can not have darshan of the dhwaj,’’ he added.

The Shankaracharya said that he would be paying obeisance at the Ram Temple once it was complete.

Interestingly he offered waters at the Khereshwar Mahadev (Lord Shiva) Temple, situated very close to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.