uttar pradesh

Snake found inside operation theatre in Jhansi medical college

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahour said that during the monsoon season, the risk of reptiles and other creatures entering hospital premises increases
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 10:26 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 10:26 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshsnake

