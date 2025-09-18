<p>Jhansi (UP): A snake was found in the operation theatre (OT) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Jhansi, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>They said that OT in-charge Kanak Srivastava saw the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snakes">snake</a> on Wednesday and informed the forest department. The reptile was rescued and released into the wild by the personnel.</p>.<p>The incident has prompted the college administration to issue directions for heightened vigilance in and around OTs.</p>.<p>The medical college’s OT had earlier hit the headlines when a major fire broke out on November 15 last year, claiming the lives of 18 children.</p>.Forest dept rescues pythons, cobras from snake rescuer’s house.<p>More recently, on August 29 this year, another fire incident in the OT’s electrical panel triggered panic, reminiscent of the last year’s tragedy.</p>.<p>Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahour said that during the monsoon season, the risk of reptiles and other creatures entering hospital premises increases.</p>.<p>"After the snake was found in the OT, precautionary measures have been taken and the staff have been instructed to remain extra vigilant to prevent such incidents," he added.</p>