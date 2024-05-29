SP leader Azam Khan's wife released from jail after getting bail in fake birth certificate case

Since the conviction, Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA who was also elected as an MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur Jail. Abdullah Azam is in Hardoi jail while Fatima was in Rampur jail.

Talking to reporters Fatima said, "Injustice was defeated and the court has kept justice alive."

When asked about husband Azam Khan and son Abdullah, Fatima said, "We were convicted due to a well-planned conspiracy in which police, government and I have complaint even with the media that it did not take up the matter."

Terming her release as the "start of justice", Fatima said she wanted to tell supporters that the truth will ultimately win.