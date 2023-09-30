Home
uttar pradesh

SP students' wing leader killed, two injured as auto overturns in UP's Ballia

Sunil Yadav, who was the students' union president of a degree college as well as the district president of SP's students' wing, died in the accident.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 11:45 IST

A 46-year-old Samajwadi Party students' wing leader was killed and two people were injured on Saturday when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said.

The incident took place in Khadsara village that comes under the Khejuri police station limits, they said.

The auto-rickshaw, which was going towards Sikandarpur, overturned as it lost balance after hitting a dog crossing the road, police said.

Sunil Yadav, who was the students' union president of a degree college as well as the district president of SP's students' wing, died in the accident.

Circle Officer Bhushan Verma said the police have sent the body for postmortem.

The two injured have been admitted to a local hospital, police said.

Samajwadi Party state secretary Aadya Shankar Yadav expressed grief over Sunil Yadav's death, saying that the party has lost a young leader.

(Published 30 September 2023, 11:45 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshSamajwadi Party

