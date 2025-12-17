Menu
Supreme Court upholds acquittal of man, son and another in 1996 serving Army captain murder case

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria said, reversal of acquittal should not be a matter of course just because the other view is considered to be possible by the appellate court.
Published 17 December 2025, 16:31 IST
