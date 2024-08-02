Teenager commits suicide after losing Rs 2 lakh on online games in UP

Ghaziabad (UP): A class 8th student committed suicide by hanging allegedly because his mother scolded and prevented him from playing online games on Friday, police said.

The mother of the deceased told police that Yash (15) had lost Rs 2,00,000 playing online games for which he was scolded, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the area Poonam Mishra said.

"Yash (15), son of Ram Prasad, was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of their house," Mishra said.