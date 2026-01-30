Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Truth bigger than conspiracy': Akhilesh tells BJP after SP leader's acquittal in gangrape case

An Ayodhya special POCSO court on Thursday acquitted Khan in a 2024 case involving the alleged gangrape of a 12-year-old girl, while sentencing his domestic help to 20 years' imprisonment.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:12 IST
BJPAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyAcquittal

Follow us on :

Follow Us