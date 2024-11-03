Two dead, 13 injured in Uttar Pradesh road crash

<p>Basti, UP: Two persons were killed and 13 others injured when three vehicles collided with each other and fell into a roadside ditch here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on the Lumbini-Duddhi road in Kalwari police station area on Saturday night. A bus, SUV and an auto were involved in the accident.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said Ram Chandra (78) and Nazima Khatoon (30) died in the accident while the injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.</p>.<p>He said the bus carrying 65 people was going from Kichhaucha dargah in Ambedkar Nagar to Gonda.</p>.<p>A detailed probe is under way. </p>