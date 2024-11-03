Home
Two dead, 13 injured in Uttar Pradesh road crash

The incident took place on the Lumbini-Duddhi road in Kalwari police station area on Saturday night. A bus, SUV and an auto were involved in the accident.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:12 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 08:12 IST
