Two kanwariyas killed in road accident in UP's Budaun

The kanwariyas, Ankit (30) and Anil (25), were returning after collecting water from the Ganga's Kachhla ghat when their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle on which two persons were travelling, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 08:45 IST

Budaun (Uttar Pradesh): Two kanwariyas were killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Bareilly-Mathura highway here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday night in the Ujhani area.

The kanwariyas, Ankit (30) and Anil (25), were returning after collecting water from the Ganga's Kachhla ghat when their motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle on which two persons were travelling, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh said.

The four were rushed to the hospital where Ankit and Anil were declared dead. The injured have been referred to Bareilly for treatment, he said.

Published 29 July 2024, 08:45 IST
