Two killed in car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

<p>Bijnor (UP): Two people were killed and another seriously injured when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Meerut-Pauri Highway here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said the incident took place late Monday.</p>.<p>The car, being driven at a high speed, was coming from Najibabad. It rammed into the truck parked on the roadside, he said.</p>.<p>The three occupants were pulled out of the mangled remains of the car and taken to a hospital where Sajid, 23, who worked as a scrap dealer in Delhi, and Anas, 22, were declared dead, while Zainul, the driver of the car, is undergoing treatment.</p>