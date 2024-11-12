Home
Two killed in car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

The car, being driven at a high speed, was coming from Najibabad. It rammed into the truck parked on the roadside.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 07:48 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 07:48 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRoad accidentBijnor

