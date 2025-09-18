Will retire from politics if my election is overturned: Congress MLA Nanjegowda

<p>Kolar: Following the High Court ordering a recount of votes in Malur constituency, Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda said that he would retire from politics should the exercise result in the overturning of his victory.</p>.<p>“If the recount overturns my victory and my opponent from BJP K S Manjunath Gowda is declared winner, I will retire from politics,” he told reporters on Tuesday.</p>.Congress govt indiscriminately cancelling ration cards deprives poor of essentials: BJP's Ashoka .<p>Not only has the court ordered a recount, but has also rendered his position in the Assembly void, said Nanjegowda. “This is why I have moved the Supreme Court. Had the court merely ordered a recount, I would not have taken this step. The court could have ordered a re-election instead of asking for recount,” he said.</p>.<p>On Manjunath Gowda’s charges of vote theft, he said, “I admit that I was MLA then. But BJP was in power during the elections. I was at home watching TV on result day.”</p>