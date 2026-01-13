<p>In a scene that blurred the line between a medical emergency and a scripted comedy, an e-rickshaw driver in Mathura redefined the phrase 'show and tell' after being bitten by a snake.</p><p>He told that he has bitten by a snake and the next question was - 'Where is the snake?' Then came the real surprise.</p>.<p>Deepak (39), a local, on being bitten by the snake rushed to the to the hospital to get a dose of anti-venom. When he was waiting for the treatment at the hospital, bystanders sensing his urgency got skeptical and asked about his problem. </p>.Auto-rickshaw driver caught for drunken driving threatens traffic cops with dead snake in Hyderabad.<p>He immediately pulled out the 1.5 feet long reptile from his jacket. As per a report published in PTI, he said that he had already waited for 30 minutes at the hospital despite it being an emergency situation.</p><p>The hospital administration asked Deepak to leave the snake outside as it would have put other patients in danger.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>