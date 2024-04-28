UP board topper unfazed by trolls; shaving company slammed on social media for ad on her

On the other hand, Bombae, a brand by the Bombay Shaving Company, is facing severe backlash on social media after it put out a full-page newspaper advertisement in apparent 'support' of Prachi.

The ad reads, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they'll applaud your A.I.R tomorrow."

At the bottom-right corner of the page in smaller fonts there's another line: "We hope you never get bullied into using our razor".

A picture of the newspaper ad was shared on LinkedIn by the company's founder, Shantanu Deshpande. Under the post, users accused him and the company of using an underage child's name without consent.

One user wrote, "You are insensitive to a child and using her pain for your commercial gain under the garb of empathy. You've caused her more embarrassment by taking out a full page ad in a national newspaper. Doesn't look like your education has taught you what real empathy is."

Another said, "Hey Shantanu, this is absolutely absurd. Nothing cool about this ad and it’s so unfortunate that even companies with repute doesn’t want to leave a chance of leveraging an unfortunate incident. Supporting the cause I pledge to never buy a product of your company".