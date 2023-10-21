JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP CM Adityanath visits Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inquired about the well-being of the workers and reviewed the progress of the construction work. The Ram Janmabhoomi trust officials and others were present during the visit, read the statement.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 14:52 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya and reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work. He also visited Hanumangarhi temple and offered prayers there, government officials said.

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline of its scheduled inauguration in January next year.

(Published 21 October 2023, 14:52 IST)
