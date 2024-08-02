UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets girl raped by 'SP member' in Ayodhya, promises strict action

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met family members of a 12-year-old girl raped in Ayodhya by two men, one of whom he had claimed was a member of the Samajwadi Party, and assured strict action.

"I met family members of the victim from Ayodhya, along with Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district," the chief minister said on X.

Sharing a picture of the meeting, with the family members' faces blurred, he said in Hindi, "The culprits will not be spared at any cost, strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl."

Police arrested bakery owner Moid Khan and his employee Raju Khan from the Purakalandar area in connection with the case on July 30.