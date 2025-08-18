<p>Lucknow: One may have heard about people escaping after stealing money and valuables and spending the same on luxuries, but in Lucknow, a couple, who was given to thievery, invested the money they stole from their master in SIP (systematic investment plan), FDs (fixed deposits) and bought life insurance policies to ‘secure’ their future.</p><p>According to the police sources here, the theft was noticed by the employer, a trader, after he checked the jewellery boxes and almirahs where he kept the cash. A complaint was lodged with the police in this regard.</p>.UP: 2 social media influencers held for spreading rumours about thieves scouting homes using drones.<p>Police said that the alleged culprits, residents of Madhubani district in Bihar, had been working there for several years and that they had gained the confidence of the trader. They also looked after the house during their employer’s absence.</p><p>The thieving couple made sure that they stole in a gradual manner and in small quantities so as not to attract the attention of the trader.</p><p>The couple, according to the police, invested heavily in mutual funds, bought a few life insurance policies and also bought a piece of land worth Rs 10 lakh in the town with the stolen money.</p><p>As the trader lodged a complaint with the cops, the couple managed to make good their escape.</p><p>Police said that they are gathering details of the investments and have also launched a search for them. </p><p>‘’It’s something new…..the thefts were meticulously planned,’’ said a police official here.</p>