Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP court sentences man to 25 years imprisonment for raping 9-year-old girl

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 36,000.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 12:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ballia (UP): A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years' imprisonment after convicting him in a rape case of a nine-year-old girl about three years ago.

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said on Sunday the court of Additional Sessions Judge Prathamkant on Saturday convicted Shani Rajbhar and sentenced him to 25 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000.

According to the prosecution, a nine-year-old girl living in a village under the Ubhaon police station area of the district was raped and beaten at her home on May 31, 2021 by Rajbhar.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Rajbhar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as POCSO Act.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 July 2024, 12:38 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT