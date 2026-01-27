<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL for reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe lawyers in the State Bar Council. noting that it was too late to seek such representation for the ongoing polls. </p> <p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that the plea had been filed belatedly after the election process had already been set in motion.</p> <p>The petitioners relied upon the previous order granting representation for women lawyers in the State Bar Councils. </p>.State Bar Councils, BCI cannot charge any 'optional' fee from enrolling lawyers: Supreme Court.<p>The court, however, did not find any merit in the prayers and rejected it. "We have not provided reservation for women; it is only representation,” the bench said.</p> <p>The court emphasised that the relief granted to women lawyers was the outcome of sustained litigation over a considerable period but the petitioners here approached the court only after the election process had commenced.</p>