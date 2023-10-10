Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: FIR against police personnel after prisoner escapes from district court

The police personnel has also been suspended for negligence in this matter and a letter has been written to the district commandant of home guards for action against Umesh Singh.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 17:22 IST

Follow Us

An FIR has been lodged against three people, including a police personnel, after a prisoner arrested for allegedly selling adulterated liquor escaped from the district court compound here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused police personnel has also been suspended, police said on Tuesday.

The Bansdih Kotwali police had registered a case against one Parmatma Rajbhar, a resident of Chandpur, on charges of selling adulterated liquor.

After arresting him on Monday, police produced him in the district court from where he escaped by dodging them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Pandey said.

A case under sections 223 (escaping from custody due to negligence of public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding prisoner, constable Shailendra Gupta and home guard Umesh Singh, police said.

The police personnel has also been suspended for negligence in this matter and a letter has been written to the district commandant of home guards for action against Umesh Singh, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 17:22 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBalliaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT