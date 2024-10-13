UP Lawyer who slapped BJP MLA hailed as hero by Hindu right group

<p>Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): A lawyer who was caught on camera slapping a BJP MLA was given a grand welcome on Sunday by a Hindu right group, with participants hailing him with chants of "<em>Sher Aya, Sher Aya</em>".</p>.<p>Advocate Awadhesh Singh was given the welcome at a 'shastra poojan' event organised by Karni Sena here.</p>.<p>A video of the event where people hailed Singh as a hero circulated widely on social media.</p>.<p>The District Bar Association President came to limelight after he slapped BJP MLA Yogesh Verma on October 9 during the nomination filing for Urban Cooperative Bank at the bank's headquarters.</p>.BJP says those behind Baba Siddique's killing won't be spared, slams Opposition's 'petty politics'.<p>In the wake of the ensuing controversy, BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla served a show-cause notice to Singh, his wife and former UCB chairperson Pushpa Singh, and BJP members Anil Yadav and Jyoti Shukla.</p>.<p>No FIR has been lodged so far in the matter, even though three complaints from both parties have been filed with police.</p>.<p>On Saturday, under the banner of Patel Seva Sansthan, various social and business outfits held a sarva samaj panchayat in support of Verma.</p>.<p>The group handed a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Ganesh Prasad Saha at the collectorate demanding action in the matter.</p>