UP man dies after wife poisons his Karwa Chauth dinner

<p>Kaushambi (UP): A woman has been taken into custody by the police here for allegedly killing her husband by poisoning his food, officials said on Monday.</p><p>Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said Shailesh (32), a resident of Ismailpur village in the Kada Dham area, suddenly fell ill on Sunday night after having dinner prepared on the occasion of Karwa Chauth festival.</p><p>He was admitted to the local community health centre where he died during treatment, the officer said.</p><p>Shailesh's family filed a complaint accusing his wife Savita (30) of poisoning his food, Vishwakarma said.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Savita under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 123 (poisoning) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CO said.</p><p>The accused woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he added.</p>