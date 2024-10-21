Home
uttar pradesh

UP man dies after wife poisons his Karwa Chauth dinner

The accused woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 13:21 IST

Comments
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeKarwa Chauth

