UP: Man hacks daughter to death with axe over her interfaith marriage

Parul married a Muslim man two years ago and her family opposed it. She came to her father's house after two years on Raksha Bandhan this week and since then her family members used to have arguments over the same issue, Circle Officer (CO) Kamlesh Kumar said. On Friday night, Surendra Singh Thakur killed his daughter with an axe when the dispute escalated. On getting information about the incident, the police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.