Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bareilly violence: Notice pasted at Tauqeer Raza's home to recover loan he took three decades back

The loan of Rs 5,055, which Raza took before 1997 from the Sadhan Sahkari Samiti at Rasulpur Puthi village in Budaun district, has now swelled to Rs 28,346.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 11:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 11:52 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBareilly

Follow us on :

Follow Us