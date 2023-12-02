UP's workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel reunite with families, get rousing reception

Shrawasti, UP: For the locals of Motipur Kala village here, it was both Diwali and Holi on the same day when six workers rescued from Uttarkahand's Silkyara Tunnel reached their village to a rousing reception with aabir gulaal, fireworks and slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

As the six workers reached their village Friday late evening, the locals welcomed them with garlands and flowers. They were greeted with bursting of fire crackers, candles, earthen lamps and aabir-gulaal (coloured powder used in Holi) was strewed in the air.