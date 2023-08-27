Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man shot dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, wife and her partner on the run

The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 08:50 IST

Follow Us

A man was shot dead here in Uttar Pradesh following which his wife and her partner were booked by police, an official said on Sunday.

Mehrajuddin's wife Shama and her partner Akib are at large, Circle Officer (CO) Shakil Ahmad said. The incident took place on Saturday night at Mujheda village under the Miranpur police station.

The 45-year-old, who owned a brick kiln, was opposed to Shama and akib being in a relationship and therefore, they killed him, the victim's brother Nawajuddin alleged in his complaint to police.

The CO said Mehrajuddin was shot when he was sleeping.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 August 2023, 08:50 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeMuzaffarnagar

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT