<p>Lucknow: Days after protests rocked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Varanasi">Varanasi</a> over alleged demolitions at the iconic Manikarnika Ghat and damage to the centuries old statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that no temple had been demolished in Kashi (old name of Varanasi) and accused the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> of hatching a 'conspiracy' to 'defame' the temple town.</p><p>Speaking to reporters in Varanasi,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Yogi%20Adityanath"> Adityanath</a> said that efforts were being made to preserve the heritage of the city.</p><p>The chief minister, who reached Varanasi earlier in the day, visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath and Bhairav Nath temples to pay obeisance. However, contrary to the speculations, did not visit the Manikarnika Ghat.</p><p>UP Congress chief Ajai Rai accused the state government of 'demolishing' the heritage of Kashi on the pretext of renovation.</p><p>The district administration, however, refuted the claims and said that the Ghat was being renovated and that all the idols and statues were being preserved and would be reinstalled</p><p>''Congress has been trying to demean India's faith…efforts are on to mislead the people by raising controversial issues regarding <em>mutts</em> and temples and to defame the legacy of Mata Ahilyabai,'' he said.</p><p>Adityanath said Congress never respected India's heritage and never tried to develop Kashi. </p><p>''Today when Kashi and other towns are on the path of development, efforts are being made to create obstacles,'' he added.</p><p>He said that a similar scenario had occurred during the beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. </p><p>''The renovated temple has boosted employment and tourism….the people of the country understand it but the Congress doesn't,'' he remarked.</p><p>Protests in Varanasi had erupted after a few videos showing a damaged statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the Indore based queen who had built the Manikarnika Ghat in 1771 and later got it renovated in 1791, went viral on social media. The videos also purportedly showed some damaged idols.</p><p><strong>Significance of the Manikarnika Ghat</strong></p><p>According to the Hindu beliefs, cremation of the dead bodies at Manikarnika Ghat grants 'moksha' (salvation). People wait for hours to cremate bodies of the dead there.</p>