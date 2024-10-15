Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against BJP Sonbhadra office-bearer for disturbing communal harmony

<p>Sonbhadra, UP: An FIR was registered on Monday against BJP office-bearer on charges of disturbing communal harmony.</p>.<p>According to the police, BJP Dala block vice president Manish Tiwari, allegedly tried to disturb communal harmony by making objectionable comments on Facebook.</p>.<p>An FIR in this regard was registered by the Dala police outpost in-charge Shiv Kumar Singh in Chopan police station.</p>.Lying in cowshed can cure cancer: Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh said on the basis of the said complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 302 (hurting religious sentiments) and 353 (2) (intentionally spreading false rumours about a religion) of the BNS.</p>.<p>BJP Sonbhadra district president Nandlal Gupta said Tiwari has denied having made any such comments. </p>