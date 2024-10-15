Home
Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against BJP Sonbhadra office-bearer for disturbing communal harmony

According to the police, BJP Dala block vice president Manish Tiwari, allegedly tried to disturb communal harmony by making objectionable comments on Facebook.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 20:52 IST

India NewsBJPUttar PradeshSonbhadra

