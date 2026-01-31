Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt to challenge Samajwadi Party leader's acquittal in Ayodhya gangrape case

An Ayodhya special POCSO court on Thursday acquitted Khan in a 2024 case involving the alleged gangrape of a 12-year-old girl, while sentencing his domestic help to 20 years' imprisonment.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya

Follow us on :

Follow Us