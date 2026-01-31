<p>Gonda (UP): A case of suspected honour killing has come to light in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gonda">Gonda</a> district, where a 19-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her father and brother for wanting to marry a distant relative, police said on Saturday. </p><p>Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said that on Friday, information was received regarding the death of a young woman in Thorhans village, allegedly due to electrocution at home.</p>.<p>A call made to Dial-112 claimed that she had been murdered. Upon receiving this information, police arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary examination of the body, sent it for a post-mortem, and initiated an investigation into the case.</p>.3 arrested in connection with boat tragedy in Udupi's Kodibengre.<p>Technical evidence was collected with the help of the field unit and dog squad. Based on the post-mortem report and other evidence, a case of murder was registered against her father, Chandra Prakash, and brother, Rahul, following a complaint lodged by the woman's prospective husband, Parmeshwar Pathak, leading to their arrest.</p>.<p>According to the SP, during questioning, the two men confessed that the woman intended to marry Pathak, a distant relative, against the wishes of her father and brother.</p>.<p>On January 30, upon discovering that she was preparing to leave home, they allegedly locked her in a room, bound her hands and feet, and smothered her mouth before electrocuting her with an electric cable, officials said.</p>.5 killed, 6 injured in Odisha road accident, CM Mohan Charan Majhi condoles.<p>Parmeshwar also provided the police with several letters written by the woman, in which she allegedly expressed fear of her father and brother, officials said, adding that the post-mortem examination report, conducted by a panel of two doctors and videographed, also confirmed death due to electrocution.</p>.<p>The SP mentioned that the accused tried to stage the crime as an accident by placing an ironing machine nearby, but the investigation uncovered the truth.</p>.<p>Evidence, including a muffler, dupatta, and the mobile phone used in the murder, has been recovered based on information provided by the accused.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. </p>