Uttar Pradesh: Man stabs wife to death, drinks poison

<p>Bijnor (UP): A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before drinking poison here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, Nizamuddin, has been taken into custody and is hospitalised, they said.</p>.<p>Around 4 am, Nizamuddin, who lives near Bulla crossing, stabbed his wife Israna with a knife. Later, he drank poison. He is undergoing treatment at the medical college here and his condition is stated to be stable, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Vajpayee said.</p>.<p>According to police, Nizamuddin and Israna got married 16 years ago and had a strained relationship.</p>.<p>On January 1 this year, Nizamuddin threw acid on Israna and she had come to him to talk about the case, police said. </p>