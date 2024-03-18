Uttar Pradesh mass wedding sees married woman 'wed' her brother to get cash, gifts

Lucknow: Within days of videos purportedly showing brides garlanding themselves in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district at a mass wedding event under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna, in yet another similar incident, a woman was made to marry her brother.

The incident occurred at a community wedding function in Maharajganj district in the state, allegedly by intermediaries, in an apparent bid to get the cash and other benefits provided by the government under the scheme.

According to the reports, a community wedding function was organised in Laxmipur block area in the district a few days back in which 38 couples had got married in the presence of senior district officials.

It later turned out that one of the women, who had got herself registered for the event, was already married and her husband worked in a metro city. The intermediaries somehow persuaded the woman to be the bride and have her brother pose as her groom.