Uttar Pradesh official shoots self day after CBI raids Bulandshahr post office

A senior officer posted at Bulandshahr's post office -- who was under the scanner of the CBI in an alleged corruption case -- has died by suicide, Danik Bhaskar reported on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as T P Singh, superintendent of Bulandshahr head post office. Singh allegedly shot himself at his home in Aligarh on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, CBI had raided the post office on Tuesday in connection to the alleged corruption case. The senior officer was also questioned by the CBI in the matter. Police suspect that he was upset over the CBI probe.

