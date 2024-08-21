Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh official shoots self day after CBI raids Bulandshahr post office

According to the report, CBI had raided the post office on Tuesday in connection to an alleged corruption case.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 07:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A senior officer posted at Bulandshahr's post office -- who was under the scanner of the CBI in an alleged corruption case -- has died by suicide, Danik Bhaskar reported on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as T P Singh, superintendent of Bulandshahr head post office. Singh allegedly shot himself at his home in Aligarh on Wednesday morning.

According to the report, CBI had raided the post office on Tuesday in connection to the alleged corruption case. The senior officer was also questioned by the CBI in the matter. Police suspect that he was upset over the CBI probe.

(More details to follow)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2024, 07:20 IST
India NewsCBIUttar PradeshSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT