<p>Lucknow: Allahabad High Court has directed a Lucknow court to grant NOC to actor-dancer Sapna Choudhary for having a passport.</p>.<p>The Lucknow bench of justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order allowing a petition filed by Choudhary. The HC also said in its order that she be issued a passport for a usual period of 10 years.</p>.<p>Choudhary's counsel had pleaded that the trial court refused to issue the petitioner NOC, though in the bail order, no condition depriving her of the passport was mentioned.</p>.<p>In the order, the bench noted that a criminal case is registered against her for non-performance of a stage show in Lucknow in 2018; however, it also took into consideration that there is no likelihood that the trial would conclude in the near future.</p>.<p>The order, dated January 7, was made available online on Monday.</p>.<p>Noticing that the bail order did not have any condition which could restrain her from having the passport, the bench asked the trial court to issue her NOC for obtaining a passport.</p>.<p>The bench has, however, permitted the prosecution to get the bail conditions changed in this respect, if needed.</p>