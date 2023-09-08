Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Varanasi court grants 8 more weeks to ASI to complete scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 11:26 IST

A Varanasi court on Friday granted additional time of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report.

District Judge A K Vishvesh dismissed the mosque management committee's objection and provided the additional time to the ASI, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said.

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, next to Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey began after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is 'necessary in the interest of justice' and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

(Published 08 September 2023, 11:26 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiGyanvapi MosqueASI

