Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Varanasi man 'kills' wife, 3 kids, later found dead of gunshot wound

According to the DCP, Gupta's mother told police that there were daily disputes between her daughter-in-law and son due to ongoing family issues.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 16:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 16:20 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshVaranasiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us