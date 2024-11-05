Varanasi man 'kills' wife, 3 kids, later found dead of gunshot wound

<p>Varanasi (UP): A man who was out on bail in a murder case has allegedly shot his wife and three children dead here, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The body of the man was also found by police on Tuesday evening, they added.</p>.<p>The incident took place in the Bhaidani area here on Monday night, when Rajendra Gupta's wife Neetu Gupta (45), their sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15) and daughter Gaurangi (16) -- were fast asleep, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Banswal said.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Man stabs wife to death, drinks poison.<p>The family's tenants got to know about the incident on Tuesday afternoon and informed police.</p>.<p>Banswal said the Police Control Room was alerted, following which a team was rushed to the spot. According to the DCP, Gupta's mother told police that there were daily disputes between her daughter-in-law and son due to ongoing family issues.</p>.<p>Police have also seized empty shells of pistol bullets from the house, the DCP said.</p>.<p>Gupta had gone missing from the spot after the incident. Officials zeroed in on the liquor businessman, who had a murder case pending against him since 1997 and was out on bail, as the main suspect and launched a search for him.</p>.<p>Additional Police Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Sharma said Gupta's body was found from Sadarpur village located within the Rohaniya police station limits on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>Gupta died of a gunshot wound, Sharma said, adding that authorities are probing whether he died by suicide or if someone killed him.</p>.<p>Police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a detailed probe is underway.</p>