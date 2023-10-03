Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman found dead at home with gunshot wound in Bareilly, kin allege in-laws involved

According to police, at the time of the incident, Rishibala's husband Gappu was in his crop field. Her brother-in-law Durvesh told police that when he returned he found her dead in the room.
Last Updated 03 October 2023, 04:27 IST

Follow Us

A 28-year-old married woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Badagaon village of Sirauli area here, with her family alleging she was killed by her in-laws, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night. Rishibala was found dead in her bed with an illegal .315-bore mini rifle also in the room, police said.

Circle officer Deepshikha Ahibaran Singh said the victim's uncle Harpal has in his complaint accused her in-laws of killing her.

Rishibala's body was sent for a post mortem and forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, police said.

According to police, at the time of the incident, Rishibala's husband Gappu was in his crop field. Her brother-in-law Durvesh told police that when he returned he found her dead in the room.

The family members initially reported the death as a case of suicide and did not inform the police for about one hour, police said.

A probe is on in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 October 2023, 04:27 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBareilly

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT