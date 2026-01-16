<p>Saharanpur (UP): A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her son and daughter to death before committing suicide by consuming the toxic substance following a domestic dispute in the Gaglaherhi area of the district, police said on Friday.</p><p>The deceased woman's family, in their complaint, have accused her in-laws of harassment, based on which police have registered a case and taken up the investigation, they said.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told <em>PTI</em> that Manita, 30, a resident of Mohaddipur, married Neetu, a resident of the Gaglaherhi area, nine years ago.</p>.Man held for sexually abusing two daughters in Jodhpur, one of them for 12 years.<p>The incident occurred on Thursday at around 10.00 pm when Manita, after having an argument with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, left the house with her daughter Nitya, 6, and son Kartikeya, 4, the SP said.</p><p>She then called her husband, who works a private job, and told him that she was going to commit suicide by consuming poison with her children, the officer said.</p><p>Meanwhile, passersby saw the woman and her children in distress and informed the police. Gaglaherhi police immediately took all three to the hospital, where they were declared dead, Bindal said.</p><p>The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.</p><p>The deceased woman's family has filed a complaint at the police station, holding her brother-in-law and sister-in-law responsible for the deaths of their daughter and grandchildren, police said.</p><p>They also alleged that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed their daughter, and their son-in-law also sided with his family, police added.</p><p>Bindal said that the police are investigating the matter based on the complaint, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.</p>