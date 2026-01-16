Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Woman poisons son, daughter to death before dying by suicide in UP's Saharanpur; in-laws booked

The deceased woman's family, in their complaint, have accused her in-laws of harassment, based on which police have registered a case and taken up the investigation, the police said.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeSaharanpurpoisoning case

Follow us on :

Follow Us