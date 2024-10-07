Home
Woman set on fire by cousin in UP village

The woman jumped into a drain flowing next to the house to douse the fire, police said, adding she has been admitted to a trauma centre in a critical condition.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 08:43 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 08:43 IST
