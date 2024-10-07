Woman set on fire by cousin in UP village

<p>Banda: A woman was set on fire allegedly by her cousin brother in Palhari village here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 33-year-old accused Rambabu sprinkled petrol on his cousin and set her on fire at around 8 pm on Sunday, Circle officer, Rajiv Pratap Singh said.</p>.<p>The woman jumped into a drain flowing next to the house to douse the fire, he said, adding she has been admitted to a trauma centre in a critical condition.</p>.BJP worker shot at outside Faridabad polling booth on day of voting.<p>The woman, a mother of three, has suffered 80 percent burns.</p>.<p>The victim has been living with her mother after her husband abandoned her.</p>.<p>The officer said the reason behind the crime is yet to be ascertained and three police teams are searching possible hideouts of the accused. </p>