Youth goes to tantrik to win ex-girlfriend back, gets killed during ritual over money in Uttar Pradesh

The victim, identified as Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had sought the accused, Neelu, to allegedly help him win back his former girlfriend, who had married another man in April.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 17:34 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 17:34 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

