<p>Kanpur: Police on Sunday arrested a self-styled 'tantrik' for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man near a mazar in Shivli after a dispute over "vashikaran" rituals, officials said.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had sought the accused, Neelu, to allegedly help him win back his former girlfriend, who had married another man in April.</p>.'Tantrik' uses AI-based videos to trap victims online, arrested from Rajasthan.<p>He initially paid the tantrik Rs 36,000 and later an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for the promised rituals, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said.</p>.<p>On the evening of November 24, Neelu called Rajababu to his village for "final rituals". After purchasing liquor, the two proceeded to a nearby field where Neelu staged a fake ritual and made the youth write a note, police said.</p>.<p>A dispute broke out when Neelu allegedly demanded more money. During the quarrel, he allegedly stabbed Rajababu multiple times in the chest with a knife, killing him on the spot. Neelu then placed the murder weapon in Rajababu's hand and attached a note and a photograph of his ex-girlfriend to the body to make it appear as a suicide, police added.</p>.<p>The youth's body was recovered the next morning (on November 25). A liquor packet found at the scene led investigators to a nearby shop, where CCTV footage showed him with Neelu shortly before the incident.</p>.<p>Neelu was arrested after initially attempting to mislead the probe but later allegedly confessed during questioning.</p>.<p>The murder weapon has been recovered, and post-mortem and CCTV evidence were also collected, the SP said.</p>.<p>"The crime was committed purely for money under the garb of occult practices," Pandey said, adding that further legal formalities are underway. </p>