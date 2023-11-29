JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Youth shot dead near his house in UP's Mau

The incident took place in the Asalpur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 18:18 IST

Follow Us

Mau: A youth was shot dead on Wednesday by unknown assailants here, police said.

The incident took place in the Asalpur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said that 25-year-old Saurabh Singh reached his home after attending a marriage ceremony at around 1 am when some people shot him near the door of his house.

He said that a police force has been deployed in the village.

The post-mortem of the deceased is being conducted.

Suresh Singh, Saurabh Singh's father, said that his son had gone to the marriage party and he got information at night that 'some incident' had happened with his son.

When he reached outside the door, he saw that his son was lying dead on the ground. A probe is on in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 November 2023, 18:18 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshShootingCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT