Bagh Rakshak Yojana gets Corbett Foundation's clearance

<p>Rishikesh: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttarakhand">Uttarakhand</a> government has approved the 'Bagh Rakshak Yojana' aimed at enhancing tiger conservation efforts,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corbett-tiger-reserve"> Corbett Tiger Reserve</a> Director Saket Badola said on Tuesday. </p><p>The scheme received the nod from State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal during a meeting of the Corbett Foundation on Monday, Badola said, adding that it will be implemented with immediate effect.</p>.<p>In the first phase of the scheme, tiger protection volunteers will be trained in schools, colleges and universities, he said.</p>.<p>Biodiversity walls and nature clubs will also be formed in educational institutions as part of the scheme, Badola said.</p>.<p>The next phase will involve engaging civil society and corporate sector to strengthen public cooperation in protecting tigers, the CTR Director said.</p>.<p>Additionally, the scheme includes life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for nature guides and front line staff through the Corbett Foundation, he said.</p>.BNHS’s monthly SGNP Bird Count records 72 species in a few hours.<p>During the meeting chaired by the Forest Minister, it was also decided that the watch tower of the tourist area of the reserve can now be used for tourism purposes.</p>.<p>In the meeting, the foundation was informed about the public welfare works being carried out by the reserve.</p>.<p>It has agreed to conduct research and study on hog deer and crocodiles whose populations are reportedly declining in the reserve. Both the species are considered critical links in the eco-system of the reserve.</p>.<p>The foundation further approved the upgradation of the forest rest houses of the reserve. </p>