Bagh Rakshak Yojana gets Corbett Foundation's clearance

The scheme received the nod from State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal during a meeting of the Corbett Foundation on Monday, Badola said, adding that it will be implemented with immediate effect.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:38 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 09:38 IST
